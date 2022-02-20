Xperia 5 IV Leak Suggests Sony Is Still In The Mobile Race

Sony has always been an odd player in the smartphone market. After a brief period enjoying the limelight, it seemed as if the company's mobile business was about to sink. So far, however, it has outlasted LG and still serves major, high-end markets, unlike HTC. The company doesn't make a huge profit from selling smartphones, but Sony doesn't seem to care that much anyway. It once even explained that it saw smartphones more as a hub to a smart home ecosystem rather than as an independent device category that it needs to grow.

There is some debate on how long Sony will last in this state, especially if it's burning cash to put out three new expensive phones every year. That said, a new leak about one of its upcoming models indicates the company isn't ready to throw in the towel just yet, and this might be something Android users want to keep an eye on.