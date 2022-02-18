This Quantum Crystal Defies The Normal Laws Of Physics

The field of quantum computing has progressed significantly over the last few years with companies such as IBM and Google pouring in substantial resources in research and development. Despite the advancements, quantum computing has been limited to only affluent organizations due to a dearth of candidate material that can be used to drive quantum computers. But researchers at University of Pennsylvania and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research have identified a material that makes a good candidate for use in quantum computers. Harshvardhan Jog, a PhD fellow, along with Ritesh Agarwal, professor of material science at the University of Pennsylvania have discovered desired properties in the semimetal Ta2NiSe5 (also called TNSe).

Ideal materials must show two key properties — quantum entanglement, a quantum state when one particle is indistinguishable from the other, and coherence, the property of a material that allows it to maintain entanglement. Coherence in quantum computers is difficult to maintain and that is why quantum computing remains elusive from the mainstream despite decades of research. Academia is exploring complex material which possess desirable properties and TNSe is one of them. Here is what a TNSe looks like in the macroscopic form:

The research was conducted under the guidance of Eugene Mele, Distinguished professor at the University of Pennsylvania and in collaboration with Luminita Harnagea, research scientist at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (Pune). Harnagea also provided high-quality Ta2NiSe5 for the experiment while also contributing to studying the theoretical aspects of this