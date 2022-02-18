Bentley Bentayga Speed W12 By Mansory Will Shatter Your Expectations

What do you get if you cross a Bentley Bentayga Speed W12 with the renowned tuning magic of Mansory? You get this, a highly modified luxury SUV with more power than you can manage. You're looking at the limited-edition Bentley Bentayga Speed W12 by Mansory. Of course, it starts with a stock Bentayga W12 and a host of tuning mods to make it probably the most potent Bentley SUV the world has ever seen.

Mansory is no stranger to modifying top-dollar sport-luxury SUVs, posh sedans, and exotic Italian supercars. It also relaunched the Bentayga V8 by Mansory last year, but the tuner's creations are more famous for their performance merits than their quirky styling cues. As expected from Mansory, the Bentayga underwent a complete widebody vehicle conversion with custom-made add-on parts. The result is a Bentayga unlike any other.

The German tuning house claims its latest creation is only available in "selected countries," preferably a place where oil and gas are natural occurrences in the wild. Let's check out what's in store for lucky buyers.