Pokemon GO Ball Guy Event Is Complete Madness
On Friday, February 18, 2022, Pokemon GO launched an event called GO Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally. This is a week-long event that will have you questioning everything you knew about Pokemon, mobile gaming, and your reasons for walking around attempting to capture virtual monsters inside your smartphone. It's going to get real weird, real fast.
If you're low on Pokeballs right now, you're in luck. This event features a whole bunch of Timed Research that rewards Pokeballs. You'll also find Field Research tasks that deliver Pokeballs, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls. NOTE: Alternate spellings for Pokeball include Poké Ball and "Poke Balls" – but we'll be using the old-school Pokeball, as that is the most common spelling used in the wild.
As is tradition in Pokemon GO, weird and wild aesthetics are key to this event. Perhaps the most insane part about this entire event is the Ball Guy Costume. Ball Guy, if you are unfamiliar, is a "mysterious character" that's been known to appear at the Galar Pokemon League. He has a Pokeball for a head. Now you, too, can have a Pokeball for a head in Pokemon GO, as an outfit in the shop at the start of this event.
Hisuian Electrode appeared!
This event will also launch the Hisuian Electrode, so the already-launched Hisuian Voltorb can evolve! This event will also feature original Voltorm, Koffing, Marill, Wailmer, Solosis, Foongus, Jigglypuff, Galarian Stunfisk, and evolved Pokemon like Amoonguss and original Electrode, all appearing in the wild.
Shiny Pokemon in the wild include those from the Kanto region – as all original 151 can now be found in the game Pokemon GO in Shiny form. In this case that means Jigglypuff, Voltorb, Koffing, and Electrode. Also potentially shiny: Marill, Wailmer, and Galarian Stunfisk.
This event starts on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 10AM local time. This GO Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally event ends one week later, on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 8PM local time. If you're not looking for Pokemon with Pokeball designs in their body, or Pokemon that aren't sphere-shaped, you might just want to sit this one out!