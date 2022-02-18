Pokemon GO Ball Guy Event Is Complete Madness

On Friday, February 18, 2022, Pokemon GO launched an event called GO Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally. This is a week-long event that will have you questioning everything you knew about Pokemon, mobile gaming, and your reasons for walking around attempting to capture virtual monsters inside your smartphone. It's going to get real weird, real fast.

If you're low on Pokeballs right now, you're in luck. This event features a whole bunch of Timed Research that rewards Pokeballs. You'll also find Field Research tasks that deliver Pokeballs, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls. NOTE: Alternate spellings for Pokeball include Poké Ball and "Poke Balls" – but we'll be using the old-school Pokeball, as that is the most common spelling used in the wild.

As is tradition in Pokemon GO, weird and wild aesthetics are key to this event. Perhaps the most insane part about this entire event is the Ball Guy Costume. Ball Guy, if you are unfamiliar, is a "mysterious character" that's been known to appear at the Galar Pokemon League. He has a Pokeball for a head. Now you, too, can have a Pokeball for a head in Pokemon GO, as an outfit in the shop at the start of this event.