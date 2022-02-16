Never Give All Your Apps Camera Permission. Here's Why

Picture this: There's a new PC game that everyone has been going crazy about for two weeks. You decide to download the app for the game onto your computer to see if its appeal makes the game worth sinking every waking hour into playing. But before you even start playing, it asks you to give the company that developed the app permission to use your device's camera. The game in question doesn't seem like the type to require players to take pictures of themselves in a manner similar to Snapchat or Instagram, so why would it require permission to access your webcam?

It sounds fishy for a game app to request camera permission from you, but it's not an uncommon practice in the digital age, where cybersecurity concerns are endless. However, the camera request window gives you two choices — click "Allow" or "Do Not Allow." Since the request made no sense to you, your best option is the latter.