The Xpedition Pro Xpro One Looks Like A Ruggedized Tacozilla

Polish 4x4 motorhome builder Xpedition Pro has unveiled its first creation: the Xpro One. It's an overlanding camper van with sleeping quarters for three people and amenities for "10 days of existence without any resources," said Xpedition Pro. In addition, the Xpro One vaguely resembles the Toyota Tacozilla unveiled at last year's SEMA show. Still, we fancy the XPro One's military-inspired styling and livery that pay homage to the F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter.

"We wanted to create something extraordinary on the already well-established ground," said the Xpro One design team. "Military vehicles, fighter jets, drone, tanks, velociraptor – all that creates the core of our extreme design language."

The resemblance is uncanny, don't you agree? Kidding aside, there's substance behind the XPro One's angular countenance. The angled rear offers a 27-degree departure angle, perfect for tackling inhospitable terrain. Meanwhile, the front has a 37-degree approach angle to forge over steep inclines or rocky terrain.