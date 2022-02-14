Twitch Streamers Have Almost Unlocked All Of Lost Ark's Twitch Drops

The Legends of Lost Ark competition is almost over. The community-driven competition began at the launch of "Lost Ark's" early access period February 8, 2022. Since its launch, creators have been working their way towards earning points that go towards a region pool. At different milestones certain Twitch Drops become available for players to acquire. All those players have to do is connect their Twitch account and then watch participating streamers for a certain amount of time.

Heading into the official release of "Lost Ark" on February 11, 2022, streamers had only managed to unlock one of the drops. Now, though, they've managed to unlock the second and third, and are well on their way to unlocking the fourth drop, too. The competition includes three regions, Europe, Latin America, and North America. Of the three, Europe's Elgasia is currently in the lead with 16,200 points. Latin America's Petrania is roughly 2,000 points behind at 14,000 total points earned. Taking up last place is North America's Arkesia with just 13,000 points.

Each region will need to reach a total of 18,000 points in order to unlock all four of the Twitch Drops that "Lost Ark" currently has available. Once unlocked, players in those regions can watch corresponding streamers to acquire the drop for themselves. The developers of "Lost Ark" recently released an update that it would be giving players a free mount and some other goodies, too. This is a perfect time to add some more freebies to your account.