Lost Ark Details New Server Region And Freebies For All

After a lot of waiting, "Lost Ark" is finally here, but instead of playing, many players out there are having to contend with massively long queue times. Queues, of course, are nothing new for popular MMO launches, but in some cases with "Lost Ark," they've been particularly bad, running thousands of players long and lasting hours on end. Now, Amazon and Smilegate RPG have detailed their plans for fixing these queue issues. It seems that all players are also getting a bunch of freebies too, regardless of whether or not they're in regions impacted by long queue times.

For the most part, the queue issues have been primarily impacting players in Europe. In a blog post to the "Lost Ark" website, Amazon and Smilegate RPG say they will launch a new server region in Europe to alleviate the issues. For the moment, we don't know how many servers that new region – which will be distinct from the Central Europe region – will have, but the hope is that it'll have enough to drastically reduce queue times for many of the servers on Central Europe.