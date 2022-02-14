Motorola Made A 5G Scarf And VR Is To Blame

Interest in the worlds of virtual and augmented reality has climbed again and it looks like Motorola and Verizon are the latest two companies to join the fray. Don't get confused, though, the two companies haven't come together to release a new VR/AR headset. Instead, Motorola and Verizon are making a 5G neckband that meant to give lighter VR headsets connectivity without having to bundle the needed components into the headset itself.

It really isn't that strange to see Verizon pushing more products that benefit from or require 5G data. After all, the company is making strides to get its 5G home internet service out there, and 5G is the hot new thing that big telecom is aiming to sell to everyone inside their coverage radius. With support for AR and VR once more on the rise, it might not be a bad thing to have extra connectivity options for users who want to invest in one of the more lightweight headsets. Further, it would allow future developers to cut out those connectivity parts and instead team up with Verizon or Motorola. That could help cut down on the cost of AR and VR head-mounted displays, too.