Mercedes-AMG SL Receives The Manhart Black-And-Gold Treatment

We previously thought the Manhart CR 700 wagon was the last to carry a tuned 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine from the iconic German tuning house, but we were wrong. Along comes the Manhart SL 800 R, possibly the most extreme iteration of the all-new 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL. How could we not see this coming?

The newest SL is a car of many firsts for Mercedes-Benz's most iconic nameplate. It rides on an all-new aluminum, steel, magnesium, and carbon-fiber architecture with virtually zero carry-over parts from the previous-gen car. And for the first time in its lineage, the SL now has an all-wheel drivetrain. In addition, it will only come with a folding soft-top roof to save more weight.

The result is a luxury grand-touring sports car that, according to SlashGear test editor Chris Davies, is a return to form for the brand. "Perhaps so, this seventh-generation car does seem to reclaim many of the former glories its direct predecessors drifted from," said Davies. The weight-loss program certainly helps, but what's under the hood is worthy of more attention.