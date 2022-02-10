You Should Update Your iPhone To iOS 15.3.1 Right Now

Less than a month after Apple's 15.3 security updates for iOS and iPadOS — from January, 2022 — we now have another important security update that needs installing. Specifically, the new iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 updates address a potential exploit in Safari's web browser engine, WebKit, that would allow malicious operations hidden in websites to take advantage of a memory loophole in order to execute their own code.

In other words, a potential attacker could take advantage of a memory error in Safari to hack into the device's system and corrupt data or run other functions without user authorization. According to Apple's description the security exploit, dubbed "CVE-2022-22620," was discovered by an "anonymous researcher" and can have an affect on the iPhone 6s and later, the 7th generation iPod Touch, the iPad mini 4 and later, iPads from the 5th generation and up, the iPad Air 2 and newer, and all versions of the iPad Pro.