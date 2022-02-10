The Mars Hope Mission Earned Its Name

The United Arab Emirates's Hope mission to Mars celebrated its one-year anniversary this week, having arrived in Mars orbit on February 9, 2021. The Hope spacecraft has been collecting data about Mars's weather, topology, and more in the last year, having made history as the first interplanetary mission by an Arab country.

Since its arrival at Mars, the Hope probe has made 170 orbits of Mars, passing around the planet every 55 hours. According to a statement from the UAE, it has gathered almost 2 terabytes of data in that time, including batches of images of Mars taken using its Emirates Exploration Imager (EXI) camera.

Some of the highlights of the mission's scientific findings include the observations of water-ice clouds captured on March 16, 2021, taken over the Arabia Terra region. Even though there is almost no liquid water on the surface of Mars, there is some water vapor in the Mars atmosphere, and this vapor can freeze into ice and form cloud structures.

Another image captured by the EXI camera over the same Arabia Terra region showed water-ice clouds forming a ground fog in some of the craters which dot the surface of Mars, caused by impacts in the distant past. The large swings in temperature on the Martian surface, which can get very cold during the night, allow hazes of water-ice cloud to form within craters which dissipate when the sun comes up.