54 games for $40 bundled for COVID-19 relief from Square Enix

The folks at Square Enix just put a whole bunch of games in a big bundle to sell to gamers staying at home – all to fight COVID-19. This might be the start of a big push on the part of game-makers across the spectrum. If the Square Enix Stay Home & Play campaign “rewards gamers for practicing social distancing and also help charities that need support,” and it works, the future’s going to look a whole lot more bright than it looks today.

The official release from Square Enix suggests “as part of the initiative, we’re releasing Steam bundles featuring many of our greatest games at bargain prices.” The entirety of the revenue (on the Square Enix side of this equation) from these “bundles” (notice, plural, meaning there may be more bundles in the future), will go toward “charities across North America and Europe, including food banks and more.”

The bundle released for this Mother’s Day Weekend includes 54 games in all, and the final price is approximately 95% lower than it’d normally be. The bundle will cost gamers approximately $39.24, just under $40, for 54 games. And they’re not just “meh” games, they’re award-winning games, some of the biggest games of the past decade.

In the bundle you’ll find all of the following games, including basically every Tomb Raider game, Dues Ex, Thief, Hitman, and Just Cause.

1. Rise of the Tomb Raider

2. Just Cause 3

3. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

4. Life is Strange: Complete Season

5. Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

6. Tomb Raider (2013)

7. Tomb Raider I

8. Tomb Raider II

9. Tomb Raider III

10. Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation

11. Tomb Raider V Chronicles

12. Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness

13. Tomb Raider Legend

14. Tomb Raider Anniversary

15. Tomb Raider Underworld

16. Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light

17. Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

18. Just Cause

19. Just Cause 2

20. Kane and Lynch: Dead Men

21. Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days

22. Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut

23. Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition

24. Deus Ex: Invisible War

25. Deus Ex: The Fall

26. Thief

27. Thief: Deadly Shadows

28. Thief II: The Metal Age

29. Thief Gold

30. Battlestations: Pacific

31. Battlestations: Midway

32. Project Snowblind

33. Mini Ninjas

34. Order of War

35. Flora’s Fruit Farm

36. Supreme Commander 2

37. Conflict: Desert Storm

38. Conflict: Denied Ops

39. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

40. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2

41. Legacy of Kain: Defiance

42. Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain

43. Dungeon Siege

44. Dungeon Siege II

45. Dungeon Siege III

46. Anachronox

47. Pandemonium

48. Deathtrap Dungeon

49. Daikatana

50. Omikron: The Nomad Soul

51. Goetia

52. Hitman GO: Definitive Edition

53. Lara Croft GO

54. The Turing Test

This bundle also includes a whole bunch of add-ons, special skins, and DLC of all sorts. And don’t forget the Sleepind Dogs: Definitive Edition. All the stuff that’s in this bundle would otherwise cost approximately $754.13, purchased one-by-one. The whole big bundle will cost you less than $40 right now on Steam. Take a peek in the timeline of links below for additional, similar game-at-home type news bits!