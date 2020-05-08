54 games for $40 bundled for COVID-19 relief from Square Enix

The folks at Square Enix just put a whole bunch of games in a big bundle to sell to gamers staying at home – all to fight COVID-19. This might be the start of a big push on the part of game-makers across the spectrum. If the Square Enix Stay Home & Play campaign “rewards gamers for practicing social distancing and also help charities that need support,” and it works, the future’s going to look a whole lot more bright than it looks today.
The official release from Square Enix suggests “as part of the initiative, we’re releasing Steam bundles featuring many of our greatest games at bargain prices.” The entirety of the revenue (on the Square Enix side of this equation) from these “bundles” (notice, plural, meaning there may be more bundles in the future), will go toward “charities across North America and Europe, including food banks and more.”
The bundle released for this Mother’s Day Weekend includes 54 games in all, and the final price is approximately 95% lower than it’d normally be. The bundle will cost gamers approximately $39.24, just under $40, for 54 games. And they’re not just “meh” games, they’re award-winning games, some of the biggest games of the past decade.
In the bundle you’ll find all of the following games, including basically every Tomb Raider game, Dues Ex, Thief, Hitman, and Just Cause.
1. Rise of the Tomb Raider
2. Just Cause 3
3. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
4. Life is Strange: Complete Season
5. Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
6. Tomb Raider (2013)
7. Tomb Raider I
8. Tomb Raider II
9. Tomb Raider III
10. Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
11. Tomb Raider V Chronicles
12. Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness
13. Tomb Raider Legend
14. Tomb Raider Anniversary
15. Tomb Raider Underworld
16. Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
17. Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
18. Just Cause
19. Just Cause 2
20. Kane and Lynch: Dead Men
21. Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days
22. Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut
23. Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
24. Deus Ex: Invisible War
25. Deus Ex: The Fall
26. Thief
27. Thief: Deadly Shadows
28. Thief II: The Metal Age
29. Thief Gold
30. Battlestations: Pacific
31. Battlestations: Midway
32. Project Snowblind
33. Mini Ninjas
34. Order of War
35. Flora’s Fruit Farm
36. Supreme Commander 2
37. Conflict: Desert Storm
38. Conflict: Denied Ops
39. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
40. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
41. Legacy of Kain: Defiance
42. Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
43. Dungeon Siege
44. Dungeon Siege II
45. Dungeon Siege III
46. Anachronox
47. Pandemonium
48. Deathtrap Dungeon
49. Daikatana
50. Omikron: The Nomad Soul
51. Goetia
52. Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
53. Lara Croft GO
54. The Turing Test
This bundle also includes a whole bunch of add-ons, special skins, and DLC of all sorts. And don’t forget the Sleepind Dogs: Definitive Edition. All the stuff that’s in this bundle would otherwise cost approximately $754.13, purchased one-by-one. The whole big bundle will cost you less than $40 right now on Steam. Take a peek in the timeline of links below for additional, similar game-at-home type news bits!