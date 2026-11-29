Nearly three decades after it was retired from service, a U.S. Navy A-6E Intruder aircraft took to the skies again in November 2026. This time, however, the classic fighter jet wasn't flying under its own power. Instead, it was airlifted by a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53K King Stallion helicopter, which took the A-6 from the Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, Virginia, to Marine Corps Air Facility (MCAF)in Quantico. According to the U.S. Department of War, the A-6E Intruder was repositioned for "training use", although they stopped short of clarifying the exact nature of training the old plane will be used for.

According to Vintage Aviation News, the external lift was conducted on November 18, 2026, with multiple squadrons — including the Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461, the Ironhorse squadron, along with personnel from Quantico — coordinating the move. Also part of the lift were Marines from the 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, who contributed to rigging the aircraft at Dahlgren. Post-landing, the same team also helped remove the lifting gear off the A-6E.

As for the trip itself, even though it was very short — covering just 18 miles — the entire exercise was a unique spectacle, given that it brought together two vastly different generations of American military aircraft. While the A-6E is a true combat veteran that played a key role in the Vietnam conflict and the Gulf War, the CH-53K King Stallion is the largest helicopter that the U.S. military operates.