Toyota Finally Has A Ford Maverick Rival, But American Drivers Won't Be Happy
There's an argument to be made that the Ford Maverick pickup truck has been one of the most important new cars of the 2020s. With its low starting price and compact size, the Maverick, which is available with a fuel-sipping hybrid powertrain, has taken the American pickup market by storm. With its car-like underpinnings, the Maverick isn't necessarily designed to win over traditional full-size pickup buyers, but that hasn't stopped the little truck from creating its own niche and becoming a massive sales hit for Ford.
The most confusing thing about the Maverick is why it doesn't have more competitors. Despite the Maverick showing that there's real demand for compact pickups in the United States, the now-discontinued Hyundai Santa Cruz has been the only small, unibody truck to take a shot at the Maverick in North America. Given Toyota's vast success with crossover SUVs and hybrids, many have been wondering if the Japanese giant might try its hand at building a Maverick rival, and now they're going to be doing that — sort of.
Toyota just debuted a new small hybrid pickup in Brazil called the Corolla Deck, but don't run to your dealership to place an order just yet. As of now, the new truck is only destined for, South American, Central American, and Caribbean markets, and taking a closer look at the Corolla Deck, it might not be such a great fit for the United States.
A Corolla with a truck bed
As its name suggests, the Corolla Deck is based on the Corolla — or more specifically, the Corolla Cross subcompact crossover. For now, Toyota hasn't revealed too many details about the Corolla Deck, but the big news is that it will be built at the company's new factory in Brazil alongside other Corolla-badged models.
Toyota hasn't released any detailed specs on the pickup, but the "HEV" badge on the rear suggests it will use a hybrid powertrain or at least offer one on certain trim levels. In the current South American Corolla Cross and Corolla Hybrid, the 1.8-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain makes a modest 122 horsepower, with power sent to the front wheels. Styling-wise, the Corolla Deck naturally looks like a Corolla Cross with a small pickup bed, though Toyota hasn't yet released any numbers on the pickup's cargo capacity or interior space.
Interestingly, this isn't the first time Toyota has used the word "Deck" for a car-based pickup. Back in the early 2000s, Toyota sold a pickup version of the boxy Toyota bB in Japan called the bB Open Deck, but that version never made it to America, where the bB was sold as the xB under the old Scion brand name.
Is this the right fit for America?
Needless to say, the announcement of the Corolla Deck has generated excitement among those hoping Toyota would offer a rival to the Ford Maverick here in North America, but there are reasons to temper those expectations a bit. For one, the Central and South American markets have long had a number of small pickups from brands like Chevy and Volkswagen that haven't been sold in North America. At a glance at least, the Corolla Deck looks more like one of those than something specifically aimed at the Maverick market in the United States.
Toyota, of course, sells the Corolla Cross SUV in North America, but when packaged as a pickup, a subcompact-based model might prove too small and too underpowered to be popular among buyers in the United States. Ideally, a true compact Toyota pickup for North America would be based on the larger, ultra-popular RAV4 crossover, using the RAV4's more powerful 2.5-liter HEV powertrain. Given the success of the Maverick and the popularity of the RAV4 , that combination has a lot of potential.
While it's similar in some ways, the Brazilian-built Corolla Deck probably isn't quite the true Ford Maverick rival that some American Toyota fans have been dreaming of. Then again, Toyota recently announced it's going to experiment with bringing Japanese style kei trucks to America, so maybe the possibility of them bringing a South American-style compact pickup to North America isn't completely out of the question.