There's an argument to be made that the Ford Maverick pickup truck has been one of the most important new cars of the 2020s. With its low starting price and compact size, the Maverick, which is available with a fuel-sipping hybrid powertrain, has taken the American pickup market by storm. With its car-like underpinnings, the Maverick isn't necessarily designed to win over traditional full-size pickup buyers, but that hasn't stopped the little truck from creating its own niche and becoming a massive sales hit for Ford.

The most confusing thing about the Maverick is why it doesn't have more competitors. Despite the Maverick showing that there's real demand for compact pickups in the United States, the now-discontinued Hyundai Santa Cruz has been the only small, unibody truck to take a shot at the Maverick in North America. Given Toyota's vast success with crossover SUVs and hybrids, many have been wondering if the Japanese giant might try its hand at building a Maverick rival, and now they're going to be doing that — sort of.

Toyota just debuted a new small hybrid pickup in Brazil called the Corolla Deck, but don't run to your dealership to place an order just yet. As of now, the new truck is only destined for, South American, Central American, and Caribbean markets, and taking a closer look at the Corolla Deck, it might not be such a great fit for the United States.