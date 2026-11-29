Pretty much everywhere else, the letters "DM" mean but one thing: Direct message. But what about in your car? If you look near the gear shifter in some Ford F-150 models, you'll see these two letters printed right there on their own designated button. Here, it means Drive Mode: the button you press to adjust your F-150's presets for different driving conditions.

Depending on your model year and trim level, you might also see the letters on your column-mounted shifter or as a separate button near the gear lever. Other F-150 configurations use a rotary dial on the center console or dashboard. (Four-wheel-drive models also have controls that let you switch between 2H and 4H.) No matter its location, the purpose remains the same. Changing the DM gives you a quick and easy way to adjust everything from throttle response to transmission behavior to steering and traction control without having to change each individual setting manually.

For everyday travel, Normal Mode is the way to go. It's a middle ground between responsiveness and comfort. Sport Mode makes the accelerator more responsive and increases acceleration. Tow/Haul Mode adjusts your truck's power delivery and shifting behavior to help make pulling substantial loads more manageable, while Slippery Mode is for driving through rain or snow.