Boats can be as similar and as different as automobiles and other vehicles. For example, boats have different engine types and mechanical systems, which include specific battery configurations. Some boats use two batteries instead of one. The reason for that has to do with the power demand being placed on the boat's systems and the power it takes to get things moving.

One battery is used to initially start the engine. This battery only requires enough power for that single task, and it delivers that power in a short surge. Depending on the vessel, a starting battery isn't designed to power the boat's other systems, which is why a second battery is needed. In fact, if the boat is over 15 feet in size, a single starting battery may not be enough to power it. But since this isn't the case for every boat, the second battery may not be a starting battery at all.

The second battery can be a deep-cycle battery, which is used to power different devices onboard. That can include lights and trolling motors, among others. It can power additional equipment as well, like GPS trackers and depth finders. A deep-cycle battery is an ideal solution for these systems, as it can deliver power longer than a starting battery can. But if a boat has more devices onboard that require additional total running power, more deep-cycle batteries may be needed.