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For people who want to start investing in their collection — which they plan to use for a lifetime — it might be better to go for brands that are known to be more durable. However, these new, quality tools usually come with premium price tags, especially those still being manufactured in the United States. Currently, several household brands that were founded in America still make some of their tools in the United States, like Snap-On, Craftsman, Milwaukee, and Leatherman. Since getting your hands on these in brand-new condition requires splurging a few bucks, going for secondhand pieces isn't a bad option.

When cared for properly, secondhand tools can look as good as new, even after being used extensively. Although your first instinct may be to buy used tools online, the reality is that this introduces additional risks. Unlike buying tools in person, you aren't always guaranteed that the seller will be honest and send you the real item. You also won't be able to hold, inspect thoroughly, and test the tool.

Thankfully, there are other ways to get your hands on tools made in the USA, such as visiting thrift stores, garage sales, and even pawn shops. So, the next time you find yourself rummaging through piles, here are a few brand names to look for, specific products that are known to be locally made, tips for inspecting, and how to make sure you're getting a good deal.