Who Makes Torqeedo Electric Outboard Motors & Where Are They Built?
If you're at all familiar with the electric boating industry, you've likely heard of Torqeedo. If not, there's always time to learn more about electric boats and why the company calls itself a pioneer "in the field of water-based electromobility." Considering it's been in business since 2005, one can easily agree with that. In fact, back in 2006, Torqeedo won an award for its Cruise 2.0 electric motor, with many more awards for different products following through the years.
A classic example of German engineering, the motor maker is headquartered in Wessling, near Munich, Germany. The production and development of Torqeedo electric outboard motors also take place there, in an 8,300-square-meter (89,340-square-foot) building.
While the level of quality hasn't changed, Torqeedo's ownership did. In 2017, Deutz, the German internal combustion engine manufacturer, acquired Torqeedo. This lasted until April 2024, when Torqeedo officially became part of Yamaha Motor Group, which itself is known to make some really powerful outboard boat motors. The acquisition still stands today, and Torqeedo continues to make electric outboard and inboard motors, with hybrid drive systems sprinkled in along the way. Most of these range from 0.5 to 100 kilowatts and can reach up to 200 kilowatts when combined as a full system.
What kind of electric boat motors does Torqeedo make?
Torqeedo has a range of electric boat motors designed for both recreational and commercial use. It organizes the motors into categories such as Travel, Cruise, and Deep Blue, which are pretty self-explanatory in their purpose. These are mainly separated based on power and function. For instance, Torqeedo's Travel Ultralight electric motors have an equivalent of 3 horsepower. As such, they're advertised as a good choice for setting up a kayak for fishing trips.
With that in mind, a special mention should go to Torqeedo's Deep Blue motors. These are available as outboard and inboard and even as a hybrid variant, with a power output between 25 and 100 kilowatts. Did you know that Torqeedo also makes some accessories? You can buy charging equipment, travel bags, portable batteries, cables, propellers, and other gear. Combine these with some seaworthy gadgets to make your boating experience even better.