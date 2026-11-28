If you're at all familiar with the electric boating industry, you've likely heard of Torqeedo. If not, there's always time to learn more about electric boats and why the company calls itself a pioneer "in the field of water-based electromobility." Considering it's been in business since 2005, one can easily agree with that. In fact, back in 2006, Torqeedo won an award for its Cruise 2.0 electric motor, with many more awards for different products following through the years.

A classic example of German engineering, the motor maker is headquartered in Wessling, near Munich, Germany. The production and development of Torqeedo electric outboard motors also take place there, in an 8,300-square-meter (89,340-square-foot) building.

While the level of quality hasn't changed, Torqeedo's ownership did. In 2017, Deutz, the German internal combustion engine manufacturer, acquired Torqeedo. This lasted until April 2024, when Torqeedo officially became part of Yamaha Motor Group, which itself is known to make some really powerful outboard boat motors. The acquisition still stands today, and Torqeedo continues to make electric outboard and inboard motors, with hybrid drive systems sprinkled in along the way. Most of these range from 0.5 to 100 kilowatts and can reach up to 200 kilowatts when combined as a full system.