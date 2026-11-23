On Sunday, November 15, 2026, a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan rocket failed shortly after takeoff and destroyed its payload, which included 40 satellites from Amazon's Leo network. The failure marks the first in 20 years for ULA, and while the cause was initially unknown, we now have a little more information about what happened. According to ULA, preliminary findings suggest the first-stage rocket booster didn't produce enough thrust because its engines weren't receiving enough fuel. However, ULA clarifies that it wasn't a problem with the rocket's engines, which were operating nominally.

The rocket began experiencing problems shortly after takeoff, but it wasn't until approximately 10 minutes into the flight that telemetry was lost. ULA says "early indications" point to a loss in booster performance, which caused a stage separation while the rocket was at low altitude and below the speed it needed to reach orbit. The second stage operated as planned but couldn't make up for the performance loss.

The rocket in question is the Vulcan Centaur, a two-stage system that has had prior issues, including an instance where a solid rocket booster's nozzle fell off after takeoff. However, in those prior instances, the missions were still successful, and the rockets were able to deploy their payloads. The recent launch was less fortunate. ULA later addressed those problems with improvements to the booster nozzles. Although ULA did issue an update for the latest flight, a deeper investigation is needed to understand the underlying problem with the rocket and what, ultimately, caused the failure.