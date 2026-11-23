Autumn is here, so many are heading into the great outdoors for some fun before the weather gets too chilly. For some, this means taking out their ATVs — not to be confused with ATCs — and UTVs for a spin. Whether you're a hunter or just someone who loves to go for a joy ride through the wilderness, you want to make sure you're going about your travels responsibly. Much of this entails going through a seasonal checklist that ensures your machine is in good working order and will keep you and others safe while you're out on the trail.

First and foremost, you want to get a good look at your lights. Brake lights, headlights, and tail lights should all be tested before you head out, and if one or more aren't working, their bulbs should be replaced. It's also worth testing your brakes and throttle (which is thumb-operated on most ATVs) to make sure they're in a safe operating state, and also get them repaired or replaced if something is amiss. Additionally, you should check your battery to see if it has enough charge to reach your destination and return. The last thing you want is for your battery to die, leaving you stranded out in the woods until help can arrive.

Going over and fixing up your ATV or UTV is just part of the story here. You also should be reminded of proper driving and riding safety protocol to keep yourself and others out of trouble.