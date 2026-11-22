Every one of us has seen a movie where a hacker, hiding in a basement, works with green lines of code whizzing across the screen. As unrealistic as that depiction is, it may soon be depicted differently as the nature of hacking changes. Now, cybercrime has a new type of agent: AI. Google's Threat Intelligence Group just issued a new warning about bad actors using AI agents and multi-agent frameworks like ARTEX, CAIRN, CyberStrikeAI, and PentAGI to automate different stages of cyberattacks, including finding and exploiting vulnerabilities.

So how does an AI cyberattack work? Surprisingly, the formula is pretty much the same. The best way to get inside a company's system is through exposed credentials and unpatched bugs. This used to be time-consuming, but with open-source pen-testing tools like ARTEX, bad actors can just sit back and let AI tools do a lot of the sleuthing. All they need to do is provide a target and an objective.

Once the target and objective are set, a planner AI distributes work among other agents, which quickly get to work. The first step is to check the website for exposed files, vulnerabilities, and internal API routes. The AI agents then probe login systems, test password-reset features, and look for ways to access restricted data. If a security system blocks their attempts, they change their IP address and try again.