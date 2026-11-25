According to Kelley Blue Book, drivers looking to equip a full set of winter tires from a name brand can pay around $1,000 or higher. Depending on location, this figure can land anywhere from reasonable, to feeling completely unnecessary. Take for instance, the city of Fairbanks, Alaska, which experiences subarctic conditions for four months from December through March. Winter tires obviously make sense in the state referred to as "The Last Frontier," but for other regions of the U.S., it may not. In Northern Georgia for example, winter oscillates between brief cold snaps to lengthier periods of mild weather, with snow falling on only five days annually on average, accumulating seasonal totals of around 6 inches.

For those wondering if winter tires are worth it for their region, consider that experts recommend against them if an area doesn't regularly experience sub-45-degree Fahrenheit temperatures during the season. Sustained low temperatures are different from an occasional weather front that drops things into the 30s or 40s but then warms up again. When comparing winter vs all-season tires, those who experience more mild winters might be better off with the latter, as all-season tires perform better at temperatures above 45-degrees Fahrenheit.