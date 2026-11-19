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Among some of the top German tool brands like Dremel, Flex, and Bosch, Knipex is a highly recommended one that has been around for more than 140 years. Trusted by professionals across industries, Knipex is known for making pliers that can last a lifetime. This quality doesn't usually come cheap, but this Christmas season, you may be able to snag some for a good price with their 2026 Holiday Gift Set, which comes with two pairs of pliers and a limited-edition ornament. This year's special ornament is made in the USA and shaped like a snowflake.

While you can't order directly from Knipex, the gift set is available through multiple retailers. It's listed on Toolnut for the original price at $105.98. On Amazon, however, at time of writing the holiday kit is on sale for 25 percent off at $79.92. On Fasteners Inc, it's also listed for $105.98, but is likewise on sale at just under $80. You can also snag it for $79.98 at Home Depot. There are several listings on eBay for the holiday gift set with prices that start at around $80 as well. But if you're wondering if the actual tools are right for you, here's what you need to know about the pliers, how much they cost individually, and how to know if it's worth buying for yourself.