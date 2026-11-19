Knipex's 2026 3-Piece Holiday Gift Set Is Here – Here's What It Costs
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Among some of the top German tool brands like Dremel, Flex, and Bosch, Knipex is a highly recommended one that has been around for more than 140 years. Trusted by professionals across industries, Knipex is known for making pliers that can last a lifetime. This quality doesn't usually come cheap, but this Christmas season, you may be able to snag some for a good price with their 2026 Holiday Gift Set, which comes with two pairs of pliers and a limited-edition ornament. This year's special ornament is made in the USA and shaped like a snowflake.
While you can't order directly from Knipex, the gift set is available through multiple retailers. It's listed on Toolnut for the original price at $105.98. On Amazon, however, at time of writing the holiday kit is on sale for 25 percent off at $79.92. On Fasteners Inc, it's also listed for $105.98, but is likewise on sale at just under $80. You can also snag it for $79.98 at Home Depot. There are several listings on eBay for the holiday gift set with prices that start at around $80 as well. But if you're wondering if the actual tools are right for you, here's what you need to know about the pliers, how much they cost individually, and how to know if it's worth buying for yourself.
What's inside the Knipex 2026 Holiday Gift Set
The Knipex 2026 Holiday Gift Set includes the Knipex 6-inch TwinGrip Pliers (82 01 150) with three adjustment positions and a grip capacity of ⅛-inch to ⅝-inch. The holiday set also has the Knipex 10-inch TwinGrip Pliers (82 01 250), which has a grip capacity that ranges between ³⁄₁₆-inch to 1 ¹⁄₁₆ inches across seven adjustment positions. Similar to many of Knipex's beloved hand tools, both pliers in the set are also manufactured in Germany. Made of high-grade chrome vanadium electric steel, they both feature box joints and slim heads. Both heads are made from serrated and hardened 61 HRC steel. For your safety and comfort, the pliers also have push-button adjustments, pinch guards, and red, non-slip plastic handles.
On Amazon, the Knipers 6-inch TwinGrip pliers retails for $43.60 and has an impressive rating of 4.9 stars from 490 people. Comparatively, the 10-inch size isn't as popular as the 6-inch model, but it's still pretty well-received. An Amazon's Choice product, the $46 Knipex 10-inch TwinGrip Pliers has an average rating of 4.9 stars from more than 90 reviewers. Price-wise, buying the pliers separately puts you at still spending under $100. Even without the special snowflake ornament, most of the current deals make it worth it, especially if you were planning to buy both pliers anyway. But if we're looking at full price, you'll just need to consider if the limited edition ornament is worth an extra $5 or so.