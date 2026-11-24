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When the long warm days of summer draw to a close, many of us rely on space heaters to warm up the chilly winter evenings. However, where you place the heater matters more than you may think. If you've ever wondered whether a space heater should be placed on the floor or raised onto a table, chair, desk, or other elevated surface, there's a simple answer — most manufacturers and safety experts advise keeping it on the floor.

There are no complex reasons as to why you shouldn't raise them above ground level; it's really just down to common sense. Placing a space heater on a flat, even floor leaves less opportunity for careless pets, children, and — of course — clumsy adults to knock it over. And, while many newer heaters include tip-over protection and automatic shut-off features, there is no point in playing with fire if you don't have to. The floor type matters too. A hard and level floor is preferable, and you should avoid placing it on carpets and rugs where possible; manufacturer advice can help guide you in the right direction.

There's good reason for following this advice too. While space heaters aren't the only home fire threat, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), 3% of heating fires in residential buildings between 2017 and 2019 were attributed to portable heaters. However, those few incidents accounted for a staggering 41% of fatal residential heating fires, meaning that while it's unusual for space heaters to start a fire, when they do, it tends to be devastating. Let's look at some more actions you can take to stay on the safe side with space heaters.