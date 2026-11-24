Whether you just got your driver's license or you've logged thousands of miles behind the wheel, we all know what to do at a stop sign. You stop or risk causing an accident – and no, a rolling stop does not count. Stop signs look the same no matter where you live, but new drivers may be surprised by the supplemental plaque that's often found just below that octagonal warning.

These small signs offer vital information, telling drivers how traffic is controlled at this intersection. These plaques typically read "2-Way," "3-Way," "4-Way," or "All-Way" to tell drivers how many sides of the intersection are required to stop. A sign that says "All-Way" indicates that drivers in all directions must stop, no matter how many sides there are to the intersection. It can be used in place of a "4-Way" sign, but it can also technically replace any of these supplemental plaques.

These smaller signs are the same red and white as stop signs and are reflective so drivers can easily spot them at night. Once a driver knows that cross-traffic is also expected to stop, however, they should also understand who has the right of way. It may be a long time since you took a driver's education course, but the rules are fairly simple. Typically, the first vehicle to arrive at the intersection is the first to move. But don't tap the brakes just yet — there's more to the stop sign than meets the eye.