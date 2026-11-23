Code flags are officially categorized under the International Code of Signals (ICS), a standardized set of visual flags used by ships and boats in both U.S. and international waters. Long before the advent of radios and other modern, high-tech equipment, boats used flags to pass along messages, warnings, and emergency information to one another. These flags became the language of the sea.

There are 26 flags, which each represent a different letter of the alphabet. Each code flag serves a dual function: They can be used collectively to spell out words, but single flags also have standalone meanings. For example, the flag for "Z" is is used when a vessel needs a tugboat (not to be confused with a towboat), while the "V" flag signals a need for assistance. Twenty-four of these flags are square-shaped, and each has its own pattern. For example, the "Z" flag is square with four different-colored triangles (yellow, blue, red, and black) inside, while the "X" flag is square and white with a blue cross in the center.

The two non-square flags representing letters "A" and "B" are the only two with the "swallowtail" appearance, having a V-shaped notch on the right side of the flag. The letter "A" is white on the left side and blue on the right tail side. It's the international signal for "diver down," and it means the immediate area should be avoided. The North American version we're more accustomed to seeing for "diver down" is red with a white stripe running from the upper left corner to the lower right corner. The letter "B" is represented by a solid red swallowtail flag. Sometimes called a "Bravo flag," it means the vessel is taking in, discharging, or carrying dangerous cargo.