If you get overwhelmed by the thought of picking out a winning all-terrain tire, here's a possible tie-breaker: Tire Rack did a massive comparison of 30 different all-terrain options, and the Cooper Discoverer Stronghold AT outperformed all 29 others. The caveat? It won in the subjective driver-assigned portion of the testing, not actual measured testing.

Still, it earned the highest snow rating from drivers in Tire Rack's survey, beating out all-terrain offerings from Bridgestone, Michelin, and other major manufacturers. That even includes others from its parent company, Goodyear. Overall, the Stronghold AT surpassed all other tire options for the way drivers felt it confidently and predictably navigated snowy surfaces.

Test drivers thought the Cooper all-terrain tire did an exceptional job making turns and changing direction on snow. Driver confidence counts for a lot when it comes to tires. But in actual measured testing, its snow and ice performance was just OK. All in all, it landed in the bottom third for ice braking and finished around the middle of the pack when considering stopping and acceleration distances together on snow and ice.