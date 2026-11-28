Not Bridgestone Or Michelin: This All-Terrain Tire Got The Best Snow Rating In A 2026 Tire Test
If you get overwhelmed by the thought of picking out a winning all-terrain tire, here's a possible tie-breaker: Tire Rack did a massive comparison of 30 different all-terrain options, and the Cooper Discoverer Stronghold AT outperformed all 29 others. The caveat? It won in the subjective driver-assigned portion of the testing, not actual measured testing.
Still, it earned the highest snow rating from drivers in Tire Rack's survey, beating out all-terrain offerings from Bridgestone, Michelin, and other major manufacturers. That even includes others from its parent company, Goodyear. Overall, the Stronghold AT surpassed all other tire options for the way drivers felt it confidently and predictably navigated snowy surfaces.
Test drivers thought the Cooper all-terrain tire did an exceptional job making turns and changing direction on snow. Driver confidence counts for a lot when it comes to tires. But in actual measured testing, its snow and ice performance was just OK. All in all, it landed in the bottom third for ice braking and finished around the middle of the pack when considering stopping and acceleration distances together on snow and ice.
How the Cooper compared to the competition
Tire Rack's methodology combined snow and ice results from three different tests to evaluate these 30 options from the major tire brands. Regardless of brand, they used the same 2024 Toyota Tacoma truck fitted with same-sized 265/70 R17 tires. While the Cooper Discoverer Stronghold AT earned the highest subjective, driver-assigned snow rating, the Bridgestone Dueler A/T Ascent was actually the strongest performer in Tire Rack's instrumented tests. While stopping and starting in snow and ice clearly weren't its strong suit, driver impressions fueled the Stronghold AT's subjective, survey-assisted win due to its its handling characteristics.
In instrumented testing, the Vredestein Pinza AT was second overall while the third spot was shared by the Bridgestone Dueler A/T Ascent, the Falken WildPeak A/T4W, and the Michelin Defender LTX M/S2. Of this bunch, the Bridgestone delivered the most impressive stats: the shortest stopping and acceleration distances on snow, the shortest ice braking distance, and the second-quickest ice acceleration.