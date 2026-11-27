Part of owning a boat means doing regular maintenance to keep the engine and its systems in good running condition. That's especially true for motors that don't have built-in flush ports, as you may need to use devices known as muffs to clear out the cooling system. When it comes to how long you should run the motor while using muff attachments, the answer can vary based on the manufacturer.

For example, Yamaha recommends idling an outboard motor for about 15 minutes while using muffs. In contrast, Suzuki says to use flush muffs on an outboard engine while it's idling for about 5 minutes. Mercury Marine is even more specific, saying that a flushing attachment should only be used for around 3 to 5 minutes. However, the manufacturer also warns that the motor should not go above 1,000 rpm while the muffs are being used.

The fact is there isn't a universally recommended time for running an outboard motor while using flush muffs. Since the exact timeframe depends on the engine manufacturer, it's important to consult your owner's manual for tackling the job before you do it. If you can't find the information, you could contact your local dealer to get their advice on how long you should leave the engine running while flushing the system.