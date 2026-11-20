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Unless you're a beginner when it comes to using DeWalt tools, you're probably familiar with the company's 12V and 20V Max platforms. If so, then you know that 20V tools can typically handle more demanding work than 12V tools, depending on the job. So with that being the case, why not use a DeWalt 20V tool for every task since it can reliably get the job done?

The fact is that each tool in DeWalt's 12 and 20V Max tool lines is designed and manufactured for different purposes. Some tools from one line may not be suitable for certain tasks, and you could have a tough time finishing a job without a specific tool from the other line. Because of this, it's important to use the tool that the job calls for. However, making that call can be tough at times, which is why it's a good idea to consult your owner's manual before reaching for either a 12 or 20V device.

What you'll find here are just some examples of when a DeWalt 12V tool could be the better choice over a 20V tool for a DIY job. Your experience may vary, of course, and there may be times when you might need to switch it up to suit your particular situation. But this list can serve as a good baseline for the next time you're trying to decide between one tool or another.