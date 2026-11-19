The world of boating is full of colorful, interesting flags, like these cool numbers flown by Navy ships other than the Stars and Stripes. Some are more urgent than others, however, like a blue and white checkered flag above a striped flag, which is a call for help.

That blue and white upper flag represents November, or the letter N; the lower striped flag stands for Charlie, or C. When flown together, NC signals that a vessel is in distress and requires immediate assistance, language directly pulled from the International Code of Signals.

Marine signal flags, like a red and white flag indicating a diver is in the water, are very intentionally designed. Both the Charlie and November flags are distinct and easy to recognize so they can be spotted and identified while out on the water, even at some distance. November has a blue and white checkered pattern, while Charlie bears five horizontal stripes in a range of colors — blue, white, red, white, and blue — from top to bottom. Together, they allow a crew to communicate a distress signal without spoken or written language.