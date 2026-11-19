What It Means If You See A Blue & White Checkered Flag Flying Over A Striped Flag On A Boat
The world of boating is full of colorful, interesting flags, like these cool numbers flown by Navy ships other than the Stars and Stripes. Some are more urgent than others, however, like a blue and white checkered flag above a striped flag, which is a call for help.
That blue and white upper flag represents November, or the letter N; the lower striped flag stands for Charlie, or C. When flown together, NC signals that a vessel is in distress and requires immediate assistance, language directly pulled from the International Code of Signals.
Marine signal flags, like a red and white flag indicating a diver is in the water, are very intentionally designed. Both the Charlie and November flags are distinct and easy to recognize so they can be spotted and identified while out on the water, even at some distance. November has a blue and white checkered pattern, while Charlie bears five horizontal stripes in a range of colors — blue, white, red, white, and blue — from top to bottom. Together, they allow a crew to communicate a distress signal without spoken or written language.
What to do if you spot these flags
Like a blue flag with white and red squares in the center, which indicates that someone onboard requires medical assistance, NC is a distress signal. However, what it doesn't do is indicate the specific type of distress. If you spot it, your first move should be to reach out to the Coast Guard. If you're in the U.S., you can contact the Coast Guard using VHF marine channel 16 (156.8 MHz), or dial 911 on your phone. Both methods are specifically sanctioned by the Coast Guard as a way to get in touch in case of emergency.
When you reach an officer or dispatcher, explain that you've spotted a vessel showing November above Charlie, and do your best to describe the vessel's location and any details you can observe about its situation or condition. Answer any follow-ups the point of contact may have, and if possible, stay in touch until help arrives. The situation may evolve before emergency responders are able to reach the distressed craft, and any information you can provide may be useful.