This Florida University Is Getting A First-Of-Its-Kind Flying Vehicle For It's Security Fleet

We're sure some of you fondly remember The Jetsons (raise your hand, Gen Xers!), though younger readers may have no idea who George or Rosie are. The cartoon, which first aired in 1962, portrayed a family living 100 years in the future, with flying cars, a robotic maid, and video calls. Some of the old cartoon inventions are actually part of our daily lives today, but we're still waiting on the flying cars — or are we?

Prototypes like the Alef flying car exist, but you may be shocked to learn that the Florida Polytechnic University Police Department recently introduced its newest vehicle: a flying patrol craft from a company aptly named Jetson Inc. The aviation company is developing electric vehicles that can take off and land from the ground vertically, like a helicopter. Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland is the only public university in the state that is dedicated solely to STEM, offering state-of-the-art research laboratories and modern facilities. Now, Jetson says campus police are the first in the world to use the Jetson ONE aircraft for law enforcement.

The aircraft, which costs $148,000, holds one person, and it looks more like a giant drone than your typical small aircraft. It has a top speed of 102 kph, or about 63 mph, and a flight time of 20 minutes per charge. The lightweight personal aircraft is made of aluminum and carbon fiber and has eight motors driving eight propellers. Safety features allow it to fly with the loss of one motor, and it can land automatically. The university has named it "Astro," after the cartoon Jetsons' family dog.