Honda FG110 Mini Tiller Cultivator: What It Can And Can't Do
Oftentimes when gardening, you need something a little heftier than simple hand tools to get the soil where you need it. This is theoretically where an appliance like the Honda FG110 mini-tiller cultivator – one of those products you might not realize Honda makes — can come into play, giving you a little extra power and saving you time churning up the soil. With that said, this is a compact little cultivator after all, so if you're debating purchasing it for your next gardening season, you should be aware of what this Honda model can realistically handle, before putting down the $489 that it costs.
On the whole, this isn't really a tool you want to use on a massive garden. Honda touts a 9-inch tilling width, so you're not clearing a ton of ground with each pass. It also has a 25cc engine, so power-wise, it's not topping charts. Rustling up a larger garden patch will take more time to do right, or could devolve into a struggle if the soil is too dense or rocky.
At the same time, Honda's hybrid tine technology claims to dig and cultivate simultaneously, so it may make it further than you'd expect. Additionally, it's a rather maneuverable tool, capable of tilling within an inch of nearby plants without harming them and weighing in at a relatively light 29 pounds.
All of that is to say that on a small garden patch with previously churned soil and few obstacles, the Honda FG110 will surely serve you fine. Anything more than that, however, will call for a decision between a designated cultivator or tiller.
How to choose between tillers and cultivators
Even though this Honda model claims to handle a respectable amount of gardening work, cultivators and tillers are separate appliances for several reasons. Looking at the cultivator first, this tool is intended for churning up small patches of soil that have already been loosened. Cultivators can handle mixing in a small amount of fertilizer, grass, and weeds into the garden bed's soil. They're generally on the small and light side, under 100 pounds in most cases, since they're not as powerful, and against larger rocks and hard ground, they're not going to achieve much of anything. At the very least, they tend to be a bit easier on the wallet, costing a few hundred at most.
That's to say if you're looking to tear up a more settled, solid area of ground for planting, the tiller is the tool to reach for. These tools are more powerful and, therefore, can tear up ground that hasn't already been loosened. They're also the preferred option for tackling larger areas of land, given tillers tend to skew larger and wider than their cultivating counterparts. This does come at the cost of maneuverability, since tillers can weigh hundreds of pounds in addition to being more unwieldy in shape. Tillers are oftentimes more expensive, too, possibly costing thousands of dollars on the high end.
Though some may find these lawn tools more appropriate to rent than own, if you're in the market to buy one, it's crucial to know what they can do. This way you know you've bought the cultivator or tiller that will actually work for you, or if you should try the Honda FG110 mini-tiller that falls somewhere in between.