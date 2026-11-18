Oftentimes when gardening, you need something a little heftier than simple hand tools to get the soil where you need it. This is theoretically where an appliance like the Honda FG110 mini-tiller cultivator – one of those products you might not realize Honda makes — can come into play, giving you a little extra power and saving you time churning up the soil. With that said, this is a compact little cultivator after all, so if you're debating purchasing it for your next gardening season, you should be aware of what this Honda model can realistically handle, before putting down the $489 that it costs.

On the whole, this isn't really a tool you want to use on a massive garden. Honda touts a 9-inch tilling width, so you're not clearing a ton of ground with each pass. It also has a 25cc engine, so power-wise, it's not topping charts. Rustling up a larger garden patch will take more time to do right, or could devolve into a struggle if the soil is too dense or rocky.

At the same time, Honda's hybrid tine technology claims to dig and cultivate simultaneously, so it may make it further than you'd expect. Additionally, it's a rather maneuverable tool, capable of tilling within an inch of nearby plants without harming them and weighing in at a relatively light 29 pounds.

All of that is to say that on a small garden patch with previously churned soil and few obstacles, the Honda FG110 will surely serve you fine. Anything more than that, however, will call for a decision between a designated cultivator or tiller.