The official end of Evinrude outboard motor production came on May 27, 2020, when parent company Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) called it quits on Evinrude. The Evinrude name would no longer be used, eliminating it from the world of marine engine production. Several factors made this necessary; some were caused by the company itself, and others were external. An Evinrude engine did not make our list of the most powerful outboard boat engines ever built, which became one of the problems that contributed to its downfall.

One of the main reasons for Evinrude's demise was its investment focusing on making only two-stroke engines, when the rest of the marine engine industry was making a serious commitment to four-stroke. Yamaha and Mercury, two of Evinrude's main competitors, invested massively in four-strokes. The reason had much to do with complying with ever-tightening emissions standards — four-stroke engines, which keep their oil and gasoline separate, could meet the standards more easily than two-stroke engines, which require mixing oil with the gas before combustion takes place.

Another issue was Evinrude's high-horsepower gap relative to its competition. The company did not make an engine that produced more than 300 horsepower, which Mercury and Yamaha could easily supply, depriving Evinrude of many high-end sales. One more strike was that Evinrude/BRP's dealer network was large, but couldn't compare to the size of its rivals. The last nail in the Evinrude coffin was the COVID pandemic, when boat sales fell off a cliff. Evinrude was done.