Why Did Evinrude Stop Making Outboard Motors?
The official end of Evinrude outboard motor production came on May 27, 2020, when parent company Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) called it quits on Evinrude. The Evinrude name would no longer be used, eliminating it from the world of marine engine production. Several factors made this necessary; some were caused by the company itself, and others were external. An Evinrude engine did not make our list of the most powerful outboard boat engines ever built, which became one of the problems that contributed to its downfall.
One of the main reasons for Evinrude's demise was its investment focusing on making only two-stroke engines, when the rest of the marine engine industry was making a serious commitment to four-stroke. Yamaha and Mercury, two of Evinrude's main competitors, invested massively in four-strokes. The reason had much to do with complying with ever-tightening emissions standards — four-stroke engines, which keep their oil and gasoline separate, could meet the standards more easily than two-stroke engines, which require mixing oil with the gas before combustion takes place.
Another issue was Evinrude's high-horsepower gap relative to its competition. The company did not make an engine that produced more than 300 horsepower, which Mercury and Yamaha could easily supply, depriving Evinrude of many high-end sales. One more strike was that Evinrude/BRP's dealer network was large, but couldn't compare to the size of its rivals. The last nail in the Evinrude coffin was the COVID pandemic, when boat sales fell off a cliff. Evinrude was done.
What else should you know about Evinrude outboard motors?
For current owners of Evinrude outboard motors, it is good to know that the company is still providing genuine OEM parts, service, warranty service, owner's manuals, and even recall information. A network of authorized Evinrude dealers also exists to provide the service outboard motor owners need.
This happened because BRP committed to honor every extended service contract and manufacturer's warranty that was outstanding. Dealers were stocked with a supply of common maintenance parts lasting many years, with no major shortages noted as recently as 2025. But it is still a good idea for owners to stock up on key parts that are subject to wear and tear, so that they can count on their own parts supply to get them through an uncertain future. An interesting side note in the aftermath of Evinrude's shuttering is that BRP went with Mercury, Evinrude's main competitor, to supply motors for BRP's two boat brands.
What happened to Evinrude and its outboard motors was unfortunate, since it directly led to the demise of a brand that had been a major player on the marine engine scene since 1907. But Evinrude had already suffered through decades of numerous other problems, from too many disparate brands to financial mismanagement to ignoring what its competitors were doing. These failures led to a leveraged buyout in 1998 and a last-gasp acquisition by BRP in 2000, which lasted until its end in 2020.