The Clever Manual Tool Experts Recommend For Sharpening A Chainsaw Chain
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Laborers have gotten incredibly good at finding new ways to sharpen chainsaw blades. While many have opted for high-power options, like cordless drill attachments designed for chainsaw blade sharpening, others may prefer a simpler route. Sharpening a chainsaw chain by hand comes with multiple benefits, including increased control over the chain and the sharpener, and the decreased amount of equipment needed to make it happen. That said, there is a specialized tool several experts seem to stand by that supposedly makes hand sharpening a breeze, especially if you struggle to get the angles right.
Enter the Granberg G106B chainsaw sharpener, listed for $62 on Amazon, a clever, yet seemingly effective, hand sharpening tool. You make adjustments to create the desired tooth length and angle, attach it to your bar and chain, and use your hand file within the guide to file down each tooth accordingly. It maintains a consistent edge across the entire chain that experts appear quite impressed by.
Bob Vila, for example, labeled it as the best bar-mounted sharpener on the market, praising its easy setup, straightforward use, and sharpening capabilities. Outdoor Life considers it the best overall sharpener out there on similar grounds, while Wood Working Warrior thinks it's a worthwhile investment if trying to get a consistent edge across your entire chain is a struggle.
Granberg's chainsaw sharpener, so long as it's adjusted correctly, looks like a fine way to get an even, consistent sharpen across your chainsaw chain. However, if you don't want to give it a try, there are other ways to achieve a precise manual cut.
Getting manual chainsaw chain sharpening done right
If your chainsaw chain is dulled, but you don't want to shell out $60-plus dollars for a professional-recommended Granberg sharpener, you've got other options. A fine cheap choice is to run a classic hand file alone, specifically of the rounded variety. Once you match the file to the diameter of the chain blades, you simply run the file through each blade gap a few times to achieve your wanted sharpness. Make sure to move the file in one direction — from the inside to the outside of the cutting face — as you sharpen and maintain the same cutting angle and height across all of the chain teeth.
Of course, to accomplish all of this, you don't want to just run a file through your chain without a second thought. For one, the chain should be just tight enough to avoid excess movement. Your chainsaw also needs to be secured, either with the aid of a strong vise or just your body straddling the grounded chainsaw to keep the bar and chain in place. This prevents accidental angle inconsistency if the chainsaw moves during the process. You should also wear ample hand protection to keep from cutting your fingers, as well as decent eye protection to defend against airborne metal shavings.
Though power tool-aided chainsaw sharpening is quick and effective, manual sharpening still has its place. Whether a specialty tool like the Granberg sharpener or a basic rounded file paired with a steady hand, you'll get your sharpening done in no time.