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Laborers have gotten incredibly good at finding new ways to sharpen chainsaw blades. While many have opted for high-power options, like cordless drill attachments designed for chainsaw blade sharpening, others may prefer a simpler route. Sharpening a chainsaw chain by hand comes with multiple benefits, including increased control over the chain and the sharpener, and the decreased amount of equipment needed to make it happen. That said, there is a specialized tool several experts seem to stand by that supposedly makes hand sharpening a breeze, especially if you struggle to get the angles right.

Enter the Granberg G106B chainsaw sharpener, listed for $62 on Amazon, a clever, yet seemingly effective, hand sharpening tool. You make adjustments to create the desired tooth length and angle, attach it to your bar and chain, and use your hand file within the guide to file down each tooth accordingly. It maintains a consistent edge across the entire chain that experts appear quite impressed by.

Bob Vila, for example, labeled it as the best bar-mounted sharpener on the market, praising its easy setup, straightforward use, and sharpening capabilities. Outdoor Life considers it the best overall sharpener out there on similar grounds, while Wood Working Warrior thinks it's a worthwhile investment if trying to get a consistent edge across your entire chain is a struggle.

Granberg's chainsaw sharpener, so long as it's adjusted correctly, looks like a fine way to get an even, consistent sharpen across your chainsaw chain. However, if you don't want to give it a try, there are other ways to achieve a precise manual cut.