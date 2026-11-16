If you've ever taken up the oars of a small boat and rowed across a sizable stretch of water, the reasons behind the invention of the outboard motor are readily apparent. Rowing or paddling is a strenuous activity that uses several major muscle groups. While this can be a great form of exercise, it isn't always ideal for those just looking to go fishing or relax out on the water.

A Frenchman named Gustave Trouvé is credited with inventing the first example of an outboard motor in the late 19th century, which was powered by an electric motor, rather than standard internal combustion. An outboard motor is just one of four basic types of boat engines, mounted to the exterior of smaller vessels. While inboard motors did exist prior to outboards, their expense and weight made them impractical for the average boater.

The 20th century saw production of outboards ramp up as boating for fun became more popular. Early brands like Evinrude helped kick things off and continued producing outboards for over a century. Some, like Mariner, came along much later and were quite popular, lasting several decades. Other brands like Seven Marine seemed poised to succeed, only to be shuttered after just 10 years. Despite these brands being gone, they left an indelible mark on the industry.