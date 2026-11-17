When it comes to powerful outboard boat engines, Suzuki is among the top manufacturers in the industry today. Buyers not only have a familiar brand in Suzuki, but also one with an established track record in the boating world. In terms of who's responsible for manufacturing these motors, it's actually the Suzuki Motor Corporation.

Suzuki outboard motors are manufactured at two facilities in different countries, with both supplying motors to markets worldwide. Suzuki Motor Corporation's outboard engine factory, the Kosai Plant, is located in Japan, while the Thai Suzuki Co. Ltd. operates out of Thailand. Suzuki's Thailand facility has produced outboard motors for nearly three decades, though Thai Suzuki Co. originally manufactured motorcycles for years prior to that, going all the way back to 1968.

Suzuki's Kosai Plant is responsible for manufacturing midsize and larger four-stroke outboard motors for the company. This includes models ranging from 40 up to 350 hp. Suzuki moved outboard motor production to this location from the Toyokawa Plant in 2018. Thai Suzuki Motor Co. produces smaller outboard motors, including four-stroke models from 2 to 30 hp. The facility has also manufactured two-stroke motors from 9.9 to 40 hp. The Thai Suzuki facility began producing outboard motors in 1999.