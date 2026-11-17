What Brand Of Speakers Does Mercedes-Benz Use & How High Quality Are They?
Mercedes has long been serious about chasing high-quality sound in its vehicles, adding Dolby Atmos audio starting in 2022 and purchasing speakers from premium manufacturers. Earlier, that supplier was Harman Kardon, a high-end audio brand founded in 1953 that built an 830-watt system for the 2015 version of Mercedes' GLE Coupe, for instance. Bang & Olufsen also got into the act for the 2012 model-year SLS AMG Roadster with its BeoSound AMG system.
These days, however, it's primarily Burmester that carries the torch, with offerings that vary considerably from vehicle to vehicle. The current version of Mercedes' CLE Coupe features a 710 watts Burmester 3D surround sound system with 17 speakers, while the new 2027 model-year GLB has a system with 16 speaker and a mighty 850-watt amplifier and 3D overhead speakers.
Burmester has been building audio systems for the German automaker for more than a decade. The 2022 C-Class Coupe, for instance, is outfitted with a 590- watt surround system from the brand. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, meanwhile, offers a similar layout in some markets, alongside a high-end 1,610 watts 3D system with 29 speakers. Hardware like this, tuned into a cabin designed with audio in mind, helps explain why some car sound systems may sound better than your setup at home.
How good are Burmester's car audio systems?
Though Burmester didn't make our ranking of the top car speaker brands, the company shouldn't be discounted. Independent critics have widely praised Burmester systems, which also appear in vehicles of Porsche, Bugatti, and Ferrari, for their fidelity and clarity. The 2016 C-Class Burmester system, for instance, earned four stars from What Hi-Fi's critic, who praised its clear vocals, spacious presentation, and engaging dynamics (while dinging it for some bloat in the bass).
The 3D system Burmester tucked into the 2022 C-Class also earned high marks. In Daily Motor's review, the 3D, 15-speaker system delivered crisp highs over a balanced midrange. The reviewer ultimately rewarded it with an A, though again, the bass was something of a sticking point. According to Daily Motor, it lacked depth and fullness, which impacted the presentation, especially at higher volumes.
Burmester systems in non-Mercedes vehicles have also garnered glowing reviews, like What Hi-Fi's five star verdict of the surround system in the 2026 Porsche Macan Electric. In something of a turnaround, the outlet praised the Porsche system for its bass delivery. That said, the practical takeaway is to audition the sound system yourself, and not buy on branding alone.