Mercedes has long been serious about chasing high-quality sound in its vehicles, adding Dolby Atmos audio starting in 2022 and purchasing speakers from premium manufacturers. Earlier, that supplier was Harman Kardon, a high-end audio brand founded in 1953 that built an 830-watt system for the 2015 version of Mercedes' GLE Coupe, for instance. Bang & Olufsen also got into the act for the 2012 model-year SLS AMG Roadster with its BeoSound AMG system.

These days, however, it's primarily Burmester that carries the torch, with offerings that vary considerably from vehicle to vehicle. The current version of Mercedes' CLE Coupe features a 710 watts Burmester 3D surround sound system with 17 speakers, while the new 2027 model-year GLB has a system with 16 speaker and a mighty 850-watt amplifier and 3D overhead speakers.

Burmester has been building audio systems for the German automaker for more than a decade. The 2022 C-Class Coupe, for instance, is outfitted with a 590- watt surround system from the brand. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, meanwhile, offers a similar layout in some markets, alongside a high-end 1,610 watts 3D system with 29 speakers. Hardware like this, tuned into a cabin designed with audio in mind, helps explain why some car sound systems may sound better than your setup at home.