Kia Sportage Resale Value: How Much How Much Will It Depreciate?
Kia used to suffer as an automotive punchline, but in the last decade it has successfully shed its old image as a budget brand and today offers a vast lineup of sedans, SUVs, and electric vehicles. There are plenty of reasons to buy a Kia, from its modern designs and tech to its industry-leading 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty. As gas prices soar, the automakers has a wide range of both hybrid and electric vehicles, including the popular Sportage and Sportage Hybrid.
The Sportage, which ranks in the top three of U.S. News & World Report's Compact SUV ratings, has an accessible starting price of $32,835, which includes destination and handling charges. It's an attractive price at a time when car prices are so high. Many Americans pay off a vehicle and keep it for years, but others like to trade-in for a newer model with the latest technology and gadgets. If you own a Kia Sportage and are curious about your resale value, it all depends on how old your vehicle is.
According to iSeeCars, a Sportage typically depreciates by 21.4% in the first three years, which is slightly better than the average compact SUV, which loses 22.7% of its value. By year five, however, the Sportage depreciates faster than other compact SUVs, losing 44.5% of its value. Beyond resale value, depreciation affects potential insurance payouts and your loan safety. Here's what Sportage owners should know.
Why depreciation matters
There's often a sense of pride in owning a vehicle that is paid off, or a sense of excitement when the odometer ticks into six digits. At some point, however, most drivers are ready for a new set of wheels, and mileage, age, and condition all contribute to your car's value. If you plan to keep your Kia Sportage past the five-year mark, iSeeCars reports that owners will see a depreciation of 55.4% at year seven. Ten years after your purchase, drivers should expect their Sportage to be worth about 33.9% of the original price paid.
Other resources like CarEdge advise Sportage owners to expect slightly different numbers, and the condition of your vehicle could make a big difference. The trim level, features, and powertrain you select will also affect resale value. If you want to keep your resale value higher, there are several simple steps you can take. First, keep your vehicle well maintained and keep records of all maintenance. Not only will a potential buyer know you're a responsible car owner, you'll have the receipts to prove it.
Avoid aftermarket customizations, which may limit your pool of potential buyers. Try to keep your mileage down, if possible, and repair small damage like windshield chips or paint scrapes as soon as possible. The Kia Sportage is one of the most popular compact SUVs on the road today. Owners shouldn't have any trouble trading or selling, but the challenge lies in getting every penny that it's worth.