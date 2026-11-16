Kia Sportage Resale Value: How Much How Much Will It Depreciate?

Kia used to suffer as an automotive punchline, but in the last decade it has successfully shed its old image as a budget brand and today offers a vast lineup of sedans, SUVs, and electric vehicles. There are plenty of reasons to buy a Kia, from its modern designs and tech to its industry-leading 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty. As gas prices soar, the automakers has a wide range of both hybrid and electric vehicles, including the popular Sportage and Sportage Hybrid.

The Sportage, which ranks in the top three of U.S. News & World Report's Compact SUV ratings, has an accessible starting price of $32,835, which includes destination and handling charges. It's an attractive price at a time when car prices are so high. Many Americans pay off a vehicle and keep it for years, but others like to trade-in for a newer model with the latest technology and gadgets. If you own a Kia Sportage and are curious about your resale value, it all depends on how old your vehicle is.

According to iSeeCars, a Sportage typically depreciates by 21.4% in the first three years, which is slightly better than the average compact SUV, which loses 22.7% of its value. By year five, however, the Sportage depreciates faster than other compact SUVs, losing 44.5% of its value. Beyond resale value, depreciation affects potential insurance payouts and your loan safety. Here's what Sportage owners should know.