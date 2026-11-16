Should You Buy A 2-Stroke Or 4-Stroke Outboard Motor?

Outboards come in different designs and sizes, and picking the right one can make a tangible difference in how a boat runs. So, it's no surprise that boat owners have spent a long time debating between 2-stroke and 4-stroke engines (vocal opinions come with the territory of boat ownership). Both of these outboard motors have disadvantages, but with current technology, those drawbacks are on a much smaller scale than they were in the past. As such, which one to buy will likely depend on personal choice and the boat type.

For starters, the biggest difference is how each engine burns fuel to create power. A 2-stroke motor completes its full power cycle in just two up-and-down movements of the piston, firing every time the crankshaft makes a full turn. On the other hand, a 4-stroke motor needs four piston movements and two full turns of the crankshaft to complete that same single power cycle.

Because of their less complex build with fewer internal parts, 2-stroke outboard motors can put out a lot of power without being as heavy as a similar 4-stroke. In fact, compared to its 4-stroke cousin with the same horsepower, a 2-stroke outboard motor tends to produce more power. Its smaller size also makes it a great fit for smaller boats.

Having said that, you might think the choice is obvious. Yet, modern 4-stroke motors generally burn less fuel than 2-stroke models, especially during recreational use. Additionally, 4-stroke outboard motors have reduced emissions and are quieter. That's not to say they aren't capable of producing great power, considering that one of the most powerful outboard boat engines ever built is a 4-stroke.