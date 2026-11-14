Can Driving Simulators Really Help Someone Learn To Drive?

Driving simulators have been teaching tools for a very long time, both in professional motorsports and for aspiring young road drivers who have never been behind the wheel. As far back as 2010, for instance, Lexus developed what was then considered the world's most advanced driving simulator in a 15-foot-high, 56-foot-diameter dome. Formula One teams, meanwhile, spend millions on bespoke simulators to give their drivers every possible edge on real-world tracks when race day rolls around.

As that level of investment suggests, it's possible driving simulators can help develop driver proficiency, though the evidence isn't conclusive. According to a 2024 systematic review of 15 studies published in the Journal of Safety Research, training with a simulator can improve performance in virtual driving scenarios ranging from speed regulation to reaction to stimuli, but it wasn't clear from the data how well those abilities transferred to the real world.

Auto manufacturers like Lexus and Volvo (which built the "ultimate driving simulator" based on gaming tech in 2020) use simulators to help improve vehicle safety and develop autonomous driving technology. Racing schools, however, claim that simulations can contribute directly to skill building, like strengthening a driver's hand-to-eye coordination, enhancing spatial awareness, and making quick decisions in high-pressure scenarios.