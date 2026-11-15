What Can Happen If A Lithium Battery Gets Wet?

All isn't necessarily lost the minute you get a lithium battery or a device containing one wet. There are a few steps you can take to help minimize any potential damage or short-circuiting as much as possible — and some of them are remarkably simple. If it's safe to do so, then the first thing you want to do is switch off your device or battery. Doing this as soon as possible helps to make sure that any corrosion is kept to a minimum, which consequently protects your battery.

If your battery is inside of another device and it's possible to do so, then remove it once you've switched it off. In a lot of cases, this might not be possible, as many devices use integrated, non-removable batteries, but check just in case. Pat your battery dry, and set it aside for a while. Despite common advice, don't use any direct heat sources on it, like a hairdryer, as this can actually cause further damage. Instead, you could try placing the battery in a sealed container with desiccants. You might have something like silica gel hanging around in a junk drawer.

Make sure you don't use or charge your battery or device again while it's still wet, and assume it's wet for longer than you think. Just because a device or battery feels dry on the outside doesn't mean it is, as pesky droplets could have worked their way inside. Lastly, make sure you assess the battery for any visual signs of damage before considering using it again. If your battery looks corroded or swollen, then it isn't safe to use. If in doubt, reach out to a professional or replace the battery.