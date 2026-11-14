The 'Climate-Friendly' Refrigerant In Your Car's AC May Not Be So Friendly After All

There's no denying that air conditioning was among the most important inventions of the 20th century. On top of allowing us to live in hotter climates, it also helps us transport produce and sensitive medicines without letting them spoil. While we've almost perfected the A/C formula, the refrigerant is a whole different story. We've changed automotive refrigerants several times over the years, but it seems the latest one, HFO-1234yf, is still causing environmental problems.

You might remember learning about chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) in school — as well as the giant hole they made in our ozone layer. One of the CFCs responsible for this damage was R-12, which we once used in automotive air conditioning systems. We replaced R-12 in the 1990s (barring some suggestions of illegal production) with R-134a, which helped to recover the ozone layer. But it turned out to have a high global warming potential, producing the equivalent of 1,430 kg of carbon dioxide for every kilogram of R-134a in the atmosphere.

This led to the adoption of yet another new refrigerant, HFO-1234yf, to address the problems of R-134a. However, it seems we still haven't figured out A/C refrigerants. According to a new study led by the University of Bristol, HFO-1234yf is causing a spike in trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), a major "forever chemical" that can enter the bloodstream and affect a person's liver. Some studies have also linked TFA exposure to reproductive problems.

The "HFO" prefix of HFO-1234yf means that it is a hydrofluoroolefin. Unlike HFC-134a, it contains a carbon-carbon double bond, which makes it much more reactive in the atmosphere. According to the study, when HFO-1234yf breaks down in our atmosphere, it forms TFA. It's virtually non-biodegradable, which means it does not go away and accumulates over time.