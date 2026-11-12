How The US Air Force 'Catches' Fighter Jets With Malfunctioning Brakes

When a fighter jet lands on an aircraft carrier, it employs a tailhook that snags an arresting cable, causing it to stop before it falls over the side. While that puts a lot of pressure on the pilot(s), it's necessary because an aircraft carrier flight deck is so short. On land, arresting cables aren't necessary, since a fighter jet can come down and land the same way as a commercial passenger plane. It reduces speed, applies brakes, and touches down, and it all works quite well, but what about when it doesn't?

Landing with wonky brakes is one of the scariest things for a passenger aboard a commercial airliner because you have no idea how things will turn out. For fighter jets, the uncertainty is largely eliminated because, when the brakes malfunction, the U.S. Air Force (USAF) has a way to "catching" its fighter jets, improving safety for everyone involved. Believe it or not, the system in place, called a Barrier Arresting Kit, is almost exactly like the one employed on aircraft carriers, as it uses an arresting cable.

Like the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps' fighters, the USAF equips its jets with tailhooks, which serve several purposes. While they're effective for safe landings when the brakes malfunction, USAF fighter jet tailhooks are also used for engine testing and maintenance. That said, unlike the aircraft operated by its sister services, USAF fighter jet tailhooks are designed for only a single emergency use, while the other branches' aircraft tailhooks deploy repeatedly.