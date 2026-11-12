How Many MPG Could You Lose With A Leveling Kit?

If you've recently discovered what a leveling kit is and are considering installing one on your truck, you may be concerned about its impact on fuel economy. There's good news and bad news regarding gas mileage. The bad news is that, yes, a leveling kit may have a negative impact on fuel efficiency.

The good news is that the effect is pretty minor and should result in only a 0.5 to 1 mpg difference with a leveling kit. Some drivers may not experience a decrease in economy at all. However, with the more dramatic height increase you get from a suspension lift, you may lose 4 mpg or more.

A leveling kit, as the name implies, is designed to raise the front of a truck so that it sits at approximately the same height as the rear end to eliminate the factory's nose-down stance. Unlike some truck accessories that impact comfort and utility, a leveling kit is largely about aesthetics. Whether it's worth the trade-off in efficiency will come down to how much a difference in ride height between the front and rear annoys you.