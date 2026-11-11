Husqvarna Vs Stihl Zero-Turn Mower: Which Brand Is Better? (According To Reviews)
Shopping for a zero-turn lawn mower isn't something to take lightly. There's a lot to consider during the buying process, from the price point to the performance to the reputation of the brand behind each model. Two of the biggest names around are Husqvarna and Stihl, which each have their share of zero-turn mowers for sale. Throughout their respective tenures in the mowing world, many have given their zero-turns a try, and for the most part, there's a clear consensus over which brand the majority of professional reviewers prefer between the two.
On the whole, Stihl seems to be held in ever so slightly higher regard than Husqvarna on the zero-turn mower front. The latter ranked as one of the lowest on Consumer Reports' 2026 Best Lawn Mower Brand list. Similarly, while both brands made Popular Mechanics' Best Zero-Turn Mowers of 2026 list, the publication gave Stihl's RZ 972i Zero-Turn Lawn Mower much higher praise, even as a pricier gas-powered model. Hy-C gave both brands loads of praise in its Best Zero-Turn of 2024 list, and Pro Tool Reviews has reviewed both Stihl and Husqvarna models with plenty of positivity for both.
All of this is to say that both Stihl and Husqvarna remain prominent zero-turn brands for multiple reasons. Even if Stihl appears to be the slight favorite over the other, both have their share of strengths and weaknesses that could make either a fine choice depending on your preferences.
Where Stihl beats Husqvarna
As the somewhat more positively reviewed zero-turn mower brand, there are several areas where Stihl beats out Husqvarna. A major one is in the realm of electric zero-turn mowers, with Stihl — one of the major electric mower brands out there — offering a significantly wider selection than Husqvarna. The latter only lists the Z245i among its electric offerings, while Stihl presents six unique electric mower models on its website. There's even variety within this albeit narrow electric selection, with three being sit-down mowers and the other three of the stand-up variety. Thus, if you want an electric zero-turn and don't mind paying up for one, between the two brands, Stihl is the way to go.
Digging further into what the two brands offer zero-turn-wise, operator comfort has been highlighted by users as one of Stihl's strong suits. The brand's models are often praised for their suspension technology, which makes traversing bumpy or even sloped terrain less hard on the rider's body. In fact, Stihl prominently markets its advanced suspension system and suspension seats as some of its premier innovations. Additionally, if you desire speed, Stihl is also the brand to go for. The RZA 700 Series mowers all boast a top speed of 16 mph, which is on the higher end compared to Husqvarna's mowers and those across the zero-turn mower landscape at large.
Where Husqvarna beats Stihl
Even though many consider it the slightly weaker of the two zero-turn brands, there are good reasons to go with a Husqvarna mower over Stihl. First and foremost is the matter of price, with Stihl's zero-turns starting out only a tad lower than Husqvarna's. On the Stihl website, its zero-turn offerings begin at $4,399.99, while Husqvarna begins slightly higher at $4,499.00. However, Husqvarna's priciest model only reaches $22,299, with Stihl's reaching significantly higher at $32,999.99.
As far as the mowers themselves, Stihl advertises the bulk of its models as professional-grade. That's not to say that these larger and pricier mowers like the RZ 552 or the RZ 960i couldn't be used in an at-home setting, but on the whole, if you want a lower-priced, lower-power mower for your yard, Husqvarna has more choices in that vein. Additionally, getting a hold of a Husqvarna zero-turn is generally easier than Stihl. Stihl isn't currently sold through any major chains, with its product sold instead through smaller authorized retailers. Husqvarna, meanwhile, sells its mowers through larger, more accessible names like Tractor Supply Co. – though they're not exactly the most affordable zero-turns Tractor Supply sells – in addition to smaller dealers.
Evidently, Stihl and Husqvarna are both strong brands with a lot to offer those in need of a good zero-turn mower. With some of each brand's pros and cons laid out, only you can determine which of the two is the best fit for you, your budget, and your mowing needs.