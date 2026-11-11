Husqvarna Vs Stihl Zero-Turn Mower: Which Brand Is Better? (According To Reviews)

Shopping for a zero-turn lawn mower isn't something to take lightly. There's a lot to consider during the buying process, from the price point to the performance to the reputation of the brand behind each model. Two of the biggest names around are Husqvarna and Stihl, which each have their share of zero-turn mowers for sale. Throughout their respective tenures in the mowing world, many have given their zero-turns a try, and for the most part, there's a clear consensus over which brand the majority of professional reviewers prefer between the two.

On the whole, Stihl seems to be held in ever so slightly higher regard than Husqvarna on the zero-turn mower front. The latter ranked as one of the lowest on Consumer Reports' 2026 Best Lawn Mower Brand list. Similarly, while both brands made Popular Mechanics' Best Zero-Turn Mowers of 2026 list, the publication gave Stihl's RZ 972i Zero-Turn Lawn Mower much higher praise, even as a pricier gas-powered model. Hy-C gave both brands loads of praise in its Best Zero-Turn of 2024 list, and Pro Tool Reviews has reviewed both Stihl and Husqvarna models with plenty of positivity for both.

All of this is to say that both Stihl and Husqvarna remain prominent zero-turn brands for multiple reasons. Even if Stihl appears to be the slight favorite over the other, both have their share of strengths and weaknesses that could make either a fine choice depending on your preferences.