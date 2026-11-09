This Massimo Snow Blower Kit From Tractor Supply Is Compatible With Most UTVs
Tractor Supply sells a range of products to help keep your driveway and paths clear of snow during winter, and one of the pricier options is the Massimo universal UTV snow blower attachment. It retails for $2,999.99, so it's no small investment, but it promises to clear paths up to 60 inches wide in one pass. The snow blower features a 420cc engine with an electric start, as well as a chute that can rotate up to 180 degrees. Adjustable skid plates help prevent damage to paved surfaces, and the blower can be raised or lowered using the vehicle's winch system, which is required for this function.
Like Massimo's snow plow kit, the snow blower attachment comes with universal mounting hardware that the company claims fits most UTVs. For added peace of mind, the brand also includes a standard one-year limited warranty. As well as clearing a path up to 60 inches wide in one pass, Massimo says the attachment can also tackle drifts that are up to 20 inches high. It certainly sounds promising, although unfortunately reviewers aren't always convinced that the snow blower attachment lives up to its maker's promises in the real world.
Is the Massimo snow blower attachment worth buying?
Plenty of Tractor Supply customers have already put the attachment to the test, and a significant number of those customers who left a review weren't impressed. At the time of writing, the attachment has an average rating of 2.9 out of five stars from 75 reviews on Tractor Supply's website. Although that's a relatively small number of reviews overall, it's still enough to see some trends emerging with the dissatisfied reviewers.
A string of reviewers noted issues with the attachment's build quality, while others said that the motor wasn't powerful enough to tackle larger snow banks. A few reviewers also noted issues with mounting it on certain UTV models, including newer Polaris UTVs. Other reviewers were happier overall, although even some of the most positive reviews noted that the mount needed modifying before it could fit the reviewer's UTV.
Those mixed reviews suggest that it's not one of Massimo's essential UTV accessories, especially considering its four-figure asking price. It's worth considering whether a different snow blower would be a more cost-effective choice, although regardless of what type of snow blower you have, be sure to avoid making these 5 common mistakes when using one this winter.