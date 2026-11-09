This Massimo Snow Blower Kit From Tractor Supply Is Compatible With Most UTVs

Plenty of Tractor Supply customers have already put the attachment to the test, and a significant number of those customers who left a review weren't impressed. At the time of writing, the attachment has an average rating of 2.9 out of five stars from 75 reviews on Tractor Supply's website. Although that's a relatively small number of reviews overall, it's still enough to see some trends emerging with the dissatisfied reviewers.

A string of reviewers noted issues with the attachment's build quality, while others said that the motor wasn't powerful enough to tackle larger snow banks. A few reviewers also noted issues with mounting it on certain UTV models, including newer Polaris UTVs. Other reviewers were happier overall, although even some of the most positive reviews noted that the mount needed modifying before it could fit the reviewer's UTV.

Those mixed reviews suggest that it's not one of Massimo's essential UTV accessories, especially considering its four-figure asking price. It's worth considering whether a different snow blower would be a more cost-effective choice, although regardless of what type of snow blower you have, be sure to avoid making these 5 common mistakes when using one this winter.