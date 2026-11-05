Costco's Outdoor Smart Plugs Can Automate Your Holiday Lighting Display For Under $30
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With winter on its way, it's time to start making preparations for the upcoming festivities, such as decorating your home. If you're looking for a convenient solution to manage your endless array of Christmas lights with your phone or voice, a smart plug can help. Designed for outdoor use, the Feit Electric Smart Plug is UL Wet Location rated, so it's perfect for outdoor Christmas lights, as well as your swimming pool or garden during other times of the year. You can plug in up to three devices at once or simply close the other plugs with a cover when not in use.
Weighing just 0.3 lbs or about as heavy as a toaster, it measures 3.75 inches by 11 inches. That said, it does require a 2.4 GHz wireless connection for you to get the full smart plug experience with its accompanying app. While it doesn't need a smart home hub to work, it's still compatible with Google Home and Amazon's Alexa. On the unit itself, it has a power button override and LED indicator light, which makes it easy to tell if it's turned on or not. As of writing, a pack of three Feit Electric Smart Plugs are on sale for $26.99. Originally, it was $31.99, but you can get it for $5 off until November 8. If you're not yet convinced, here's what people have to say about it.
What do people have to say about the Feit Electric Smart Plugs?
As of November 2026, the Feit Electric Smart Plugs have been rated 4.1 stars by 16 reviewers on Costco. While this isn't a significant number of reviewers yet, it does show some promise with 11 users giving it a perfect five star rating. Some of the most common positive feedback includes how useful its app is for creating scenes, scheduling, and even integrating it with their smart home assistant. However, even satisfied customers have a few qualms about it. While many people praised the app, there were also some reviewers who shared how it doesn't always function that way you need it to.
To start with, several reviewers highlighted that you can't control the three plugs independently. This means all devices plugged into it will either be on or off, which can limit your holiday set up, unless you're just planning to shut off all your decorations at the same time every night. In addition, one person noted how its app has been unexpectedly removed from the iOS App Store in the past (though it is available right now). That said, Feit as a brand does have a lot of fans on Costco, especially when it comes to its myriad of lighting options. For example, its 24-pack Electric LED Replacement String Light Bulbs has an impressive 4.7-star rating from 1,850+ customers.
Ways you can use smart plugs for the holidays
Aside from decorations, smart plugs can be practical gadgets for the holidays in other ways, especially if you are planning to do some traveling during this period. Among the unexpected uses for smart plugs include using them to make it seem like someone is at home, even when there isn't. Since burglars and other bad actors tend to target homes with no one inside, this can be a great way to deter them while you're away on a trip to visit loved ones. To do this, you can set your plugs to turn everything from lights to TVs on in different areas of your house intermittently.
Alternatively, you can even use smart plugs for caring for your pets and plants. Since the holidays are full of activities, you can set schedules for things like heat lamps, feeders, or pumps, which can help reduce your overall mental load. This is also useful if you ever need to leave your home for extended periods by accident, like if you are trapped in another location due to sudden snow storms. Lastly, you can also set your smart plugs to set scenes, such as party mode, so you can spend less time setting up the music and lights before and focus on being present with your guests. Apart from smart plugs, you can invest in other luxury holiday gadgets to reduce holiday stress, such as robot vacuums, electric candle lighters, or fancy wine openers too.