Costco's Outdoor Smart Plugs Can Automate Your Holiday Lighting Display For Under $30

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With winter on its way, it's time to start making preparations for the upcoming festivities, such as decorating your home. If you're looking for a convenient solution to manage your endless array of Christmas lights with your phone or voice, a smart plug can help. Designed for outdoor use, the Feit Electric Smart Plug is UL Wet Location rated, so it's perfect for outdoor Christmas lights, as well as your swimming pool or garden during other times of the year. You can plug in up to three devices at once or simply close the other plugs with a cover when not in use.

Weighing just 0.3 lbs or about as heavy as a toaster, it measures 3.75 inches by 11 inches. That said, it does require a 2.4 GHz wireless connection for you to get the full smart plug experience with its accompanying app. While it doesn't need a smart home hub to work, it's still compatible with Google Home and Amazon's Alexa. On the unit itself, it has a power button override and LED indicator light, which makes it easy to tell if it's turned on or not. As of writing, a pack of three Feit Electric Smart Plugs are on sale for $26.99. Originally, it was $31.99, but you can get it for $5 off until November 8. If you're not yet convinced, here's what people have to say about it.