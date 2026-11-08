What Does The Clock Symbol On WhatsApp Mean?

You can choose to enable disappearing messages in WhatsApp for all conversations or individual chats. In either case, users will see that you have the feature enabled, signified by a timer-like clock symbol on your profile picture.

To turn on disappearing messages for individual contacts, open a conversation with the user and click on their name at the top of the chat window. Scroll down until you see the Disappearing messages option, then select one of the time options listed (24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days). You can disable disappearing messages anytime by repeating the same steps and selecting the Off button option beside the timer options.

To enable or disable disappearing messages for all chats, go to the Privacy section on your WhatsApp settings page. Tap on the Default message timer option, then select one of the timer options or "Off" to disable. Disappearing messages can also be enabled in group chats. Tap the group name to access group settings, then select Disappearing messages to enable or disable the feature. By default, anyone can turn on or off disappearing messages, unless group admins have disallowed it.

One hidden WhatsApp feature you need to know about is the one that allows you to keep disappearing messages before they expire. To do this, long-press a message, then tap the Keep option (sometimes shown as a bookmark icon). You can access saved messages by clicking on a contact's name and selecting the Kept messages tab.