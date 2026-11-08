Not NYC Or Philadelphia: This City Has The Oldest Subway System In The US

Trains, streetcars, and subways move millions of people worldwide, yet many of us know little about them, like how trains are even able to stay on track. If you ask the average person which American city has the oldest subway system, they'll probably think of New York City's sprawling subway or another major East Coast center, Philadelphia. Guessing the former makes sense, as the Big Apple's transit system — the MTA — carries millions of commuters daily and has been immortalized in countless films and TV shows. It's also the great equalizer, where Wall Street bankers and blue-collar folk sit side by side, because even "free" parking isn't free in NYC. But if you thought NYC or Philly launched the country's first underground subway system, you'd be mistaken.

Long before Mayor George McClellan took the controls of New York's inaugural subway train in October 1904, another city on the Eastern Seaboard had solved its traffic issues by digging tunnels. That city is Boston, Massachusetts. On September 1, 1897, Boston inaugurated its Tremont Street Subway line, beating New York City to the punch with the first subway tunnel in North America. While Philadelphia wouldn't officially open its own tunnels until 1907, Beantown was already shuttling millions of commuters beneath its downtown, proving that underground electric transit wasn't a sci-fi concept, but the blueprint for modern urban mobility.